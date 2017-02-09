Most read
- Lack of Prosecutor Delays McCallister Magistrate Trial
- Davis, Concerned Citizens Group Prepare for Recall Effort
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- New Mothman Film Unveils A Terrifying Look at the Legendary Monster
- Huntington Police Arrest Fugitives
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- LETTER: Has Tsubasacon Outgrown Huntington Hotel Occupancy?
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- LETTER: Gov. Justice budget plan cuts all state funding for WVPB, including Mountain Stage
Logan County man sentenced for accepting kickbacks as an employee of a subsidiary of Arch Coal
Lusk admitted that while he was employed as a purchasing agent at the Mountain Laurel Mining Complex, he defrauded a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arch Coal, the Mingo Logan Coal Company, of its right to honest services by receiving illegal cash kickbacks in a crib block kickback scheme. Crib blocks are used to provide roof support in an underground mine. Beginning around September 2009 and continuing until at least March 2014, Gary L. Roeher, who owned CM Supply, Co., paid Lusk a portion of the profits for the crib blocks that the Mingo Logan Coal Company purchased from CM Supply to use at Mountain Laurel. Roeher usually paid Lusk 7.5% of the crib block sales price. Roeher estimates he paid Lusk approximately $230,000 in cash kickbacks as part of the scheme.
The FBI, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Meredith George Thomas is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence.