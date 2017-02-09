Most read
Woman Shot in Car; Self Defense Claimed
Butler claims a vehicle kept following him and he eventually shot at it. A woman suffered an injury. She was treated and released at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Huntington Police reported eight arrests (on ten charges) for Feb 7. The most serious ones were in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue at 4:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance coupled with obstruction of an officer and at about 2:28 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and 9th Avenue for possession of a controlled substance.
Among incidents reported to HPD on Feb. 6 & 7 included five automobile break ins (600 block of Marion Court; 900 block Francis Court; 800 block of W. 4th Street; 600 block of 13th Avenue; 1900 block of 6th Avenue). Two of the reports --- 6th Avenue and 13th Avenue --- came within one half hour of the other. A stolen auto was reported at 1 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Other reports include a robbery at 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 4th Avenue and a burglary at 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Gill Street.