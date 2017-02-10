Most read
Batman Loosens Up; Come Meet Huntington's Batman
Friday, February 10, 2017 - 07:45 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Cinemas on Saturday will have Huntington's Batman attending their lobby party from 12 noon until about 2 p.m. The heroic local Batman has been a spokesperson for rallying against bullying and supporting children with cancer. He's going to be in the lobby during the party which has games and prizes.
Heroes4Higher will be hosting a private VIP screening for young people and their families fighting different illnesses and disabilities. "I can not wait to see the smiles," said John Buckland.
The Huntington Fire Department will have a truck available at 11:30 a.m. for photos outside Empire Books and News.