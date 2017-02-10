Morrisey To Replace Strange As RAGA Chairman

“Congratulations to my friend, U.S. Senator Luther Strange. There is no one more qualified and capable of succeeding Jeff Sessions than Luther,” said West Virginia Attorney General and RAGA Vice Chairman Patrick Morrisey. “As attorney general, he led the charge against Barack Obama’s overreaching federal government, including legal actions against Obamacare, executive amnesty, and unconstitutional regulations. Luther’s tireless efforts on behalf of all of our members played a crucial role in the growth and success RAGA has achieved over the past several election cycles. He will work to bring conservative values and accountability back to Washington, and we wish him the best as he begins his new role.”

The Republican Attorneys General Association also announced General Morrisey will replace U.S. Senator Strange as Chairman.

“In addition to leading the battle against Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, Patrick Morrisey just won the most difficult attorney general race in the country," said U.S. Senator Strange. "He is a tireless advocate for conservative values and the people of West Virginia. He also knows how to run a political organization and will do an excellent job in his new role with RAGA. Thanks to Patrick and the work of many others, RAGA has never been stronger. I look forward to seeing him build on the committee’s success in the coming election cycle.”

About RAGA: The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) is the only national organization whose mission is electing Republicans to the Office of State Attorney General. In 2016 Republican attorneys general maintained their national majority, increasing the number of GOP attorneys general to 29. Over the course of the 2015-2016 cycle, RAGA raised a historic high of more than $23 million to support investments in campaigns across the country.

