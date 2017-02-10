Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Sierra Club Warns of Dangers of Idled Facilities in Ohio and Kentucky
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Marshall alum and Broadway performer to take Joan C. Edwards stage Feb. 11
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Batman Loosens Up; Come Meet Huntington's Batman
- Morrisey To Replace Strange As RAGA Chairman
- Davis, Concerned Citizens Group Prepare for Recall Effort
- Woman Shot in Car; Self Defense Claimed
BREAKING: W.Va. AG Alerts Employers to Email Phishing Scam Targeting West Virginia
Friday, February 10, 2017 - 18:47 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Any recipient who replies to the email and sends the information as requested, unknowingly turns over that data to the perpetrator, who then uses the Form W-2s to file false tax returns.
“Tax season is upon us, and scammers are ready to pounce,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Everyone must be careful and closely examine any request for employees’ Form W-2. Check, double and triple check any such email to make sure it’s legitimate.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division learned Friday of the two data breaches in southern West Virginia. The impact has been limited to those employed by the entities, and both report having taken steps to notify those affected.
Media reports indicate similar instances across the nation. The Internal Revenue Service reports the scam targets schools, restaurants, hospitals, tribal groups and nonprofits.
Anyone receiving a tax-related email must closely examine the email address. Oftentimes, the fraudulent email will include a slight variation from the legitimate address. Recipients also are urged to contact their supervisor by phone or in-person to verify the request.
Beyond those tips, recipients should never hit reply if there is the slightest bit of concern.
Anyone who believes they have received such an email or believes their information to have been compromised can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.