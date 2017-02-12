Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut

Marquee Cinemas held a party to celebrate the debut of the "Lego Batman" animated movie on Saturday afternoon. Guests included Batman and Batgirl, along with representatives from Max and Erma's, the U.S. Air Force, Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department and the Ronald McDonald House.

Empire Books held a story time, before the party. Pottery Place donated a piece for the basket.

The lobby of the cinema included a Game Stop and Rent a Center so that the kids could play the Lego game.

A VIP screening of the movie occurred prior to the party on behalf of kids and their families facing life threatening diseases, such as cancer, and for those with disabilities.

Marquee Cinemas offers assistive listening and closed captioning (CC) devices in select auditoriums for patrons who may be hard of hearing or deaf. Assistive listening headsets can help to amplify a movie’s audio and dialogue more clearly. Closed captioning transmitters simply rest in a cupholder and can be adjusted to a guest’s line of sight to deliver a privately viewed written description of the film’s audio.

Guests may also take advantage of descriptive video headsets in select auditoriums. These headsets will provide narrative information about key visual actions, film setting, and scene changes for patrons who have low vision or those who are blind.

A regular disabled wheelchair guest has called the Pullman as one of the most friendly and accommodating for those with impairments, praising their respect, friendliness and responsiveness to special needs.