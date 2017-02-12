"Shots Fired" Alert on Fifth Avenue lead to Bottle Rocket Police Standoff IMAGES

Most read
A young mom returned from the store to find the four apartment house surrounded. A bullhorn had already asked those inside to come out with "hands up." She expressed concerns about her children and the officers reacted in a professional manner to avoid unnecessary embarrassment once the scene was determined safe.
She told reporters that the house normally rents to individuals with addictions and disabilities. She herself is two years in recovery; however, the other tenants often let visitors inside who then leave doors open.
The mom --- from a rural portion of a nearby county --- termed this "the last straw" and plans to move outside the city away from the continual stream of drug abuse incidents.
Officers brought in a canine after the 'all clear' to sniff for drugs on the property.