Most read
- "Shots Fired" Alert on Fifth Avenue lead to Bottle Rocket Police Standoff IMAGES
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Actions this week in WV House of Delegates
- State of City of Huntington Address Wednesday
- BREAKING: W.Va. AG Alerts Employers to Email Phishing Scam Targeting West Virginia
- Morrisey To Replace Strange As RAGA Chairman
State of City of Huntington Address Wednesday
At this time, Williams will also deliver his proposed 2017-2018 budget to council members.
The address will be televised live on channel 24 on the Comcast Cable system and will be broadcast live on ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930. The address also will be streamed online at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-govern…/public-meetings.