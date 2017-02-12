State of City of Huntington Address Wednesday

Mayor Steve Williams will give his State of the City address at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in City Council chambers at City Hall.

At this time, Williams will also deliver his proposed 2017-2018 budget to council members.

The address will be televised live on channel 24 on the Comcast Cable system and will be broadcast live on ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930. The address also will be streamed online at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-govern…/public-meetings.