Keep Your Promises cautiously optimistic about DuPont C-8 settlement offer
“DuPont's settlement offer of $670.7 million for the 3,550 local residents harmed by C-8 represents an enormous step in the right direction, and we are cautiously optimistic that the company will prevent any further delay, that this offer will be approved by the plaintiffs, and that this long-awaited promise will finally be fulfilled.
“As of this announcement, no checks have been written and no compensation has been paid. Folks who have already had their days in court, including Carla Bartlett, David Freeman, and Kenneth Vigneron, have had their awards bogged down in appeals. For DuPont and Chemours, who have shamelessly dragged this crisis out for decades, it is time to make good on this settlement offer without any further delay.
“No settlement can restore the health of the thousands of victims of DuPont's C-8, but we at Keep Your Promises are heartened to know that this long-awaited justice for these 3,550 members of our community is now within arm's reach.”
--
About Keep Your Promises
Keep Your Promises is a community-based organization dedicated to holding DuPont to the promises it made to the people of the Greater Mid-Ohio Valley in connection to the company’s contamination with the chemical C-8. The organization was developed in partnership with the Action Network Fund, a nonprofit organization that empowers citizens to stand up for their communities and their livelihoods in the face of corporate abuse.