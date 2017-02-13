Huntington Business Community Stands Behind Mayor Williams VIDEO

A long list of members of the Huntington business and academic communities have stood up in support of Huntington Mayor Steve Williams during

a Monday morning news conference.

You Tube/Facebook video by Crystal St. Clair can be viewed here or https://www.facebook.com/trutherford or HNN's Facebook page.

Huntington Police Response to "rainy day fund" and other proposals from Tom Rotan:

http://800wvhu.iheart.com/onair/the-tom-roten-morning-show-675/huntingto...