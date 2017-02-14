Most read
MAYOR STEVE ASKED TO GIVE IT ANOTHER SHOT
Council Denies Use of Rainy Day Fund after Outcry
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 04:58 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor, Photos by Crystal St. Clair
, 9-2 (Bates, Clark would grant) that did not restore laid off police and fire fighters. The proposal would apparently prevent more lay offs, but FOP President Brian Lucas told council members, "We're seven months behind on pension payments" as of Monday , Feb. 13 morning.
Attendees endured a still unrepaired public address system making it difficult to hear explanations by the administration and questions from council members as well as public comment.
Public comment fresh from a rally that objected to layoffs did not favor the revisions, instead, calling the layoffs an risk to public safety.
One contention of the public voiced at the meeting --- layoffs came from police and fire --- and none from those who work in the administration or at city hall offices.
No outbursts took place at the meeting, which included a call to take responsibility for the deficit and "work together" to solve the problems.