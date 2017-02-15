Council May Again Vote on Budget Revision before State of City Address

Mayor Steve Williams has trimmed the request to eliminate a Big Sandy Superstore subsidy, adjustments for the Mayor's Office, and the finance department. Council may consider it during the Special Call.

Huntington City Council holds a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. today before the State of the City address at 4 p.m. to consider a budget revision. Council voted down 9-2 a Monday night revision that still did not reinstate the police and fire layoffs.

At the Monday meeting, retired policeman Alan Rohrig maintained that according to the state auditor's office the city remains seven months behind on the police retirement fund.

Neither proposal reinstates the police and fire layoffs.

In addition to voting up or down, council could refer the matter to the Finance Committee or table it allowing further consideration.

Charlie McComas, who now represents District 2, told WSAZ the turn down Monday sent a message that "a new council" had taken office one that would not "rubber stamp" the Mayor.

After the turn down, council woman Jennifer Wheeler thanked the administration for its work on the proposal and suggested it needed further study or should have been tabled.

The two proposals are available in PDF form by clicking below.

Mayor Williams told the Herald Dispatch that he hopes to demonstrate through "actions instead of words" that the city can overcome the financial crisis. He reminded that the city's innovative approaches to targeting the opioid epidemic have place it on the national stage.

The State of the City Address will stress the city's strengths and weaknesses.

Jerry Beckett, a retired firefighter, spoke at the Monday meeting. On Facebook he stated: "Tough decisions had to be made, and as much as it hurts , it had to be done for the good of the city. [The Mayor] still says when he hired them, he had no idea he would have to terminate them a short time later. In my opinion, both Chief's told him otherwise. I am very good friends with both Chief's and neither has said anything to me concerning this, but knowing them as I do.....he was warned."

The newest revision would as stated end the year with a small surplus, but other revisions could be necessary.

No matter what the vote on the proposal, the city would continue paying it's bills.

Finance hearings begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

A recall petition of the Mayor has been publicized, but so far, it has not been available for voters to sign. About 4,500 registered Huntington voters are needed to hold a special election to determine if Williams should continue as Mayor.