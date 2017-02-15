Most read
Muslim Marshall Student Praises Huntington's Diversity
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 01:32 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Huntington, WV resident & Marshall University student Malak Khader talks with i.Am.huntington! about why she's so vocal about her faith and religion, hope for our country, diversity in Huntington and on the MU campus, her plans for the future, and her passion of helping others. Video produced by Mr. Mike.