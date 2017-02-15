Muslim Marshall Student Praises Huntington's Diversity

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 01:32 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Huntington, WV resident & Marshall University student Malak Khader talks with i.Am.huntington! about why she's so vocal about her faith and religion, hope for our country, diversity in Huntington and on the MU campus, her plans for the future, and her passion of helping others. Video produced by Mr. Mike.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus