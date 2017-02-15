School of Journalism and Mass Communications invites Hall of Fame nominations

Following the latest induction of five new members, Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) is seeking nominations for its upcoming Hall of Fame class.

“In September, we welcomed five new members to our school’s Hall of Fame,” SOJMC Director Janet Dooley said. “We have such a distinguished collection of graduates who have achieved great success with their education in journalism and mass communications. Now, we are accepting nominations for the 2017 inductions.”

The Hall of Fame was established in the 1970s and currently has 53 people enshrined. Last year, Dr. Charles Bailey, Mike Cherry, Jody Jividen, Chad Pennington and Peter Ruest were inducted during a ceremony that drew more than 200 guests.

“With alumni around the world, we want to make sure those who have done great things are properly recognized at home,” said Chris Dickerson, president of the SOJMC Alumni Advisory Board. “Our alumni are proud of their alma mater, and we want everyone to know we are proud of the work they do while carrying the Marshall flag.”

Potential inductees need to have a connection to the SOJMC, such as being a graduate or a faculty member, and should meet at least one of two major criteria to be nominated:

A graduate of Marshall’s JMC program who has contributed to Journalism and Mass Communications as a profession. The nominee has made a contribution to the profession of journalism or has made a positive impact upon the profession.

Contribution(s) to Marshall University’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications. The nominee, either through talent, treasure or activity, has made an outstanding impact upon the SOJMC.

Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, March 16, 2017. Submit letters highlighting nominees’ accomplishments and contributions to sojmc@marshall.edu.