Music scholarship competition to be held Sunday
“This is the most prestigious competition in the university’s music program,” said Dr. Wendell Dobbs, interim director of the school.
“The Sunday, Feb. 19 competition will feature both semifinal and final rounds and will be adjudicated by a panel of external judges,” said Dobbs. “The first-place winner receives the Belle Jackson and Lynum Jackson Memorial Award, while the second-place winner receives the Balshaw Award.”
The year’s competitors, chosen through a preliminary selection process, features the following students, in alphabetical order by last name:
- Eric Caines, oboe
- Jonathan Goff, saxophone
- Chase Mayo, guitar
- Sean Price, tenor
- Christian Thomas, euphonium
- Jonathan Thorne, guitar
- Yuhao Zhou, violin
According to Dobbs, winners will receive a cash award and, in the case of the Belle Jackson and Lynum Jackson Memorial Award, present a winner’s recital scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. in Smith Recital Hall.
Sunday’s competition is free and open to the public. For more information, call (304) 696-3117.