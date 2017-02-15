People Die Fighting Fires

Huntington firefighter Jeffrey Waugh asks: "What do I think of when I see our trucks sitting unmanned? What do I think of when we run a truck short? This could be our city," he said of the video.

"I hope and pray it doesn't happen, but truth is, it's just a matter of time. I have shared this video in the past. What does it take to make people realize what they are giving up, could cost you! I work with the finest of men. This city needs every one of them. This city needs every truck that is here. Why did we need them to begin with? That reason has not changed."

In addition, a malfunction of fire equipment occurred during the night of the fatal Emmons Jr. fire.