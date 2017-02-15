Most read
People Die Fighting Fires
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 02:25 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
"I hope and pray it doesn't happen, but truth is, it's just a matter of time. I have shared this video in the past. What does it take to make people realize what they are giving up, could cost you! I work with the finest of men. This city needs every one of them. This city needs every truck that is here. Why did we need them to begin with? That reason has not changed."
In addition, a malfunction of fire equipment occurred during the night of the fatal Emmons Jr. fire.