Council Passes Budget Revision that Taps Rainy Day Fund to Ensure Current Police, Fire Strength through Fiscal Year

 Thursday, February 16, 2017 Photos by Crystal St. Clair

Huntington City Council has passed a revised budget proposal that does not fund the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and a retirement in the Mayor'

s Office. The revision assures that the Police and Fire Departments will be maintained at their current revised levels.

LINK:  Revision with numbers, http://www.huntingtonnews.net/sites/default/files/n64/Scanned%20from%20a%20Xerox%20Multifunction%20Printer(2).pdf

