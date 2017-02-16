Most read
- Comcast will Launch Xfinity Stream
- Council May Again Vote on Budget Revision before State of City Address
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Mayor Williams "unfamiliar" with alleged benefit cuts; Huntington "under" budget
- Former Council Chair Agrees with Audit Request
- LETTER TO EDITOR: Chalotte Pritt Condemns Blocking of Sen. Sanders Welch Rally
- People Die Fighting Fires
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Council Denies Use of Rainy Day Fund after Outcry
- UPDATED ADDED IMAGES : Hundreds Rally to Support Huntington Police, Fire
NO CALL BACKS
Council Passes Budget Revision that Taps Rainy Day Fund to Ensure Current Police, Fire Strength through Fiscal Year
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 02:48 Updated 3 hours ago Photos by Crystal St. Clair
s Office. The revision assures that the Police and Fire Departments will be maintained at their current revised levels.
LINK: Revision with numbers, http://www.huntingtonnews.net/sites/default/files/n64/Scanned%20from%20a%20Xerox%20Multifunction%20Printer(2).pdf