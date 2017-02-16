DEVELOPING... Sewer Increase Blamed for Special Metals Layoffs

When the 57% sewer fee increase was proposed, Steel of WV objected and eventually sued to block it.

The company said it would have an adverse impact on competition for manufacturers such as their company.

Now, a reliable source has told HNN that Special Metals , which utilizes the sewer system, pretreatment and waste treatment services, has started calling some employees telling them not to report to work due to the increases.

The number of employees involved in the lay off is not known at this time.