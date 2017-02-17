LETTER: Repeal Sewer Rate Increase

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, February 17, 2017 - 03:44 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Huntington is taking a huge hit with the 57% Sewer Rate Increase City Council approved. Layoffs and cut backs have begun.

This City Council MUST review this rate increase and adjust it according to the "immediate needs" and not "future desires" of the Huntington Sanitary Board.

Hundreds of workers are being sent home or hours cut now due to this fee at Special Metals.

Who's next? This fee increase can not be absorbed and will be counter-productive to the City's tax base.

City Council, this is now on you !

SCOTT CASERTA

Former City Councilman

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus