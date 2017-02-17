LETTER: Repeal Sewer Rate Increase

This City Council MUST review this rate increase and adjust it according to the "immediate needs" and not "future desires" of the Huntington Sanitary Board.

Huntington is taking a huge hit with the 57% Sewer Rate Increase City Council approved. Layoffs and cut backs have begun.

Hundreds of workers are being sent home or hours cut now due to this fee at Special Metals.

Who's next? This fee increase can not be absorbed and will be counter-productive to the City's tax base.

City Council, this is now on you !

SCOTT CASERTA

Former City Councilman