LETTER: Repeal Sewer Rate Increase
Friday, February 17, 2017 - 03:44
Hundreds of workers are being sent home or hours cut now due to this fee at Special Metals.
Who's next? This fee increase can not be absorbed and will be counter-productive to the City's tax base.
City Council, this is now on you !
SCOTT CASERTA
Former City Councilman