Rep. Jennings Joins President for Bill Signing Ceremony
Friday, February 17, 2017 - 04:26 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
President Trump signed H.J. Res 38, cosponsored by Rep. Jenkins, during a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.
The law blocks implementation of the Obama stream buffer zone rule, which took effect one day before President Trump’s inauguration. It is estimated that if this new rule was fully implemented, it would kill one-third of all coal jobs nationwide.
“This is a great day for West Virginia jobs, West Virginia miners and West Virginia energy. I was honored to join President Trump as he signed our legislation into law. Thanks to his support, we have stopped this job-killing rule once and for all and saved one-third of all coal jobs in this country. I deeply appreciate the president’s support of this bill and our coal miners, and this is just the first of many solutions we have to create and protect jobs for all Americans,” Rep. Jenkins said.