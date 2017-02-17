Huntington Council Schedules Budget Sessions

 Friday, February 17, 2017 - 04:50 Updated 4 hours ago

SUBJECT: Special Call - Budget Sessions

 

Pursuant to Article Three, Section 3.7 of the City Charter, the following Special Call Meetings of City Council will be held in City Council Chambers on the following dates and times for the purpose listed below:

 

Saturday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. Revenue, City Council, City Clerk, Mayor, Insurance Program, Administration & Finance-Finance, Human Resources, Purchasing, Information Technology

Thursday, February 23, 15 minutes

following Council Work Session Public Works-Administration, Inspections, Building Maintenance, Traffic, Street, Motor Pool, Street Construction, Sanitation & Enterprise Fund

Saturday, March 4, 9:00 a.m. Planning, City Attorney, Municipal Court, Police

Thursday, March 9, 15 minutes following

Council Work Session Fire, Contributions, Transfers, Contingency, Coal Severance, Huntington Municipal Parking Board, Civic Arena

Saturday, March 18 Hold open

 

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call. Thank you.

