Huntington Council Schedules Budget Sessions
Thursday, February 23, 15 minutes
following Council Work Session Public Works-Administration, Inspections, Building Maintenance, Traffic, Street, Motor Pool, Street Construction, Sanitation & Enterprise Fund
Saturday, March 4, 9:00 a.m. Planning, City Attorney, Municipal Court, Police
Thursday, March 9, 15 minutes following
Council Work Session Fire, Contributions, Transfers, Contingency, Coal Severance, Huntington Municipal Parking Board, Civic Arena
Saturday, March 18 Hold open
If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call. Thank you.