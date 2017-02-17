Eighth Annual Festival of New Music brings new works, guest performers

The Marshall University School of Music once again will bring new musical works to the Tri-State during the Eighth Annual Festival of New Music March 2-3.

This year’s festival will feature works of internationally recognized composers and a host of guest performers, including cellist Craig Hultgren and oboist Dr. Richard Kravchak. It also will feature performances by Marshall students and faculty, including Assistant Professor of Piano Dr. Johan Botes.

The festival will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, in Smith Music Recital Hall on the university’s Huntington campus with a concert featuring works by Mike McFerron; Marshall graduate student Jarohn Grandstaff; Marshall senior Jonathan Shuff; James Harley and Frank Zappa. The Marshall University Percussion Ensemble also will perform.

On Friday, March 3, the festival will move to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 Fifth Ave. in Huntington, when the MUsic Alive Chamber Series will present a noon recital by special guest artist Hultgren, who will perform his own work as well as pieces composed by Marshall Professor of Music Mark Zanter; David Morneau; Gene Pritsker; Ann Warren and Charles Norman Mason.

Guest performer Kravchak, a widely recognized soloist and chamber and orchestral musician, will round out the festival with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Smith Music Recital Hall. Accompanied by Botes, Kravchak will perform works by Luigi Zaninelli; Zanter; Luciano Berio, Daniel Kessner and Charles Ingram.

The Eighth Annual Festival of New Music is presented by the College of Arts and Media through the School of Music with the support of MUsic Alive. For more information about the festival, call 304-696-3117 or visit www.marshall.edu/cam.