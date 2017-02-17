Most read
- DEVELOPING... Sewer Increase Blamed for Special Metals Layoffs
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- UPDATED: Council Passes Budget Revision that Taps Contingency Fund to Ensure Current Police, Fire Strength through Fiscal Year
- OPINION: Adjust Sewer Rate Increase; Fund Police, Fire like Sewers
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- LETTER: Repeal Sewer Rate Increase
- Comcast will Launch Xfinity Stream
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Rep. Jennings Joins President for Bill Signing Ceremony
Washington Trooper Surprised by Passenger Wearing Seat Belt; Driver Speeding
Friday, February 17, 2017 - 17:08 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Trooper T. Bartolac who took the picture cited the driver for speeding and use of the lane. The life-like 'passenger' dressed in winter outerwear also wore a seat belt.