Washington Trooper Surprised by Passenger Wearing Seat Belt; Driver Speeding

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, February 17, 2017 - 17:08 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Washington Trooper Surprised by Passenger Wearing Seat Belt; Driver Speeding
Photo: T. Bartolac

A driver in Tacoma, Washington thought he had a 'twist' to filling the passenger seat in a High Occupancy Vehicle car pool lane. Tacoma Trooper nabbed  a HOV violator driving 81mph in the HOV lane with this young lady as the violators passenger.

Trooper T. Bartolac who took the picture cited the driver for speeding and use of the lane. The life-like 'passenger' dressed in winter outerwear also wore a seat belt.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus