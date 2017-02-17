Huntington Police, Fire Pension Funds Lose Investment Potential when Paid in an Untimely Manner

Blair Taylor, executive director of WV Pensions Oversight Board, handles the daily management for the state's pension funds declined to confirm or deny the so-called "behind" status of Huntington's funds. Instead, he has provided state statutes specifying the contribution rules. However, he admitted that there are no "consequences" for not following them.

Municipalities have a variety of payment patterns which trigger the state match. Taylor said cities have about 18 months to claim the state subsidy. However, those making late contributions do not receive the 'rate of return' from the subsidy --- it stays in the state account.

Two Huntington police officers have told Huntington City Council that Huntington's fund is seven months behind.

Brian Lucas, president of the FOP Gold Star Lodge 65, verified, "Cathy Burns, city manager, acknowledged to our pension board members that the payment made Jan 21, 2017 was for July 2016,"



The city can still claim its state subsidy as the deadline has not expired. But the local pension funds have lost the investment interest on the state subsidy due to lack of timeliness.

Former Mayor and former HPD officer Kim Wolfe struggled with pension contributions which threatened to bankrupt the city and endangered the funds for retirees. He stated that during his administration pension contributions occasionally ran one or at most two months behind due to cash flow.

"We stopped kicking the pension can down the road as previous Administrations and worked with then Governor Joe Manchin and the legislature to develop a new pension system for new hire police and fire fighters," Wolfe explained. "This saved the present funds for employees and retirees and saved the city from bankruptcy without raising taxes.

Wolfe told HNN that an independent audit should be conducted. But based on available data, Mayor Steve Williams "moves money around" but has done nothing "illegal."

The following is the short Q and A with Blair Taylor:

1. Does Huntington have the option to pay monthly, quarterly or annually just so its caught up by Feb 28 to receive a state match?

BLAIR TAYLOR: WV Code §8-22-19 Levy to Maintain Fund provides the answers to this question.

WEST VIRGINIA CODE





(Emphasis by Mr. Taylor)

2 Do city pension funds lose investment return on their money by late payments?

BLAIR TAYLOR: YES





3. Is Huntington "behind" as of Feb. 13, 2017?

BLAIR TAYLOR: The MPOB has no way of knowing whether the City of Huntington is months behind as of February 13, 2017 because the MPOB does not have access to the City’s monthly financial statements and records. The request for the state match can be anytime during the 18 month allocation period. For example, the September 1, 2016 Allocation is available to be drawn down by municipal pension plans until February 28, 2018. The request for the state allocation and the payment of the municipality’s required contribution are not tied together insofar as the municipality must have make the municipality’s payments into the plan before any pro rata share of the state aid can be requested and disbursed by the state to the respective policemen’s pension and relief fund or firemen’s pension and relief fund.