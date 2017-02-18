School of Pharmacy students plan community outreach in Cabell County schools

Students at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy , in conjunction with the Cabell County Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership (CCSAPP), will visit three public schools in Cabell County over the next few weeks to present drug abuse prevention programs.

The outreach is part of a larger effort to visit every Cabell County public school this calendar year. The events are being coordinated by students who are members of Generation Rx, a national program that provides education resources to help prevent the misuse of prescription medications and supports the OTC Medicine Safety initiative organized by the student chapter of the American Pharmacists Association.

The following visits are scheduled:

Nichols Elementary

9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21

“Over-the-Counter Medicine Safety”

9 a.m. and 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24

“Over-the-Counter Medicine Safety”

Daylong event, Tuesday, March 7

Generation Rx

Stefan Ferro, a 2nd year Pharm. D. student and chair of the Generation Rx chapter at Marshall, says the elementary school program will focus on the proper use and storage of over-the-counter medications and includes a game for the students.

“The high school presentation is a larger event that includes 16 pharmacy students who will talk about drug abuse prevention in teenagers,” Ferro said. “The entire Huntington High School student body is scheduled to attend the sessions.”

Students say the partnership with CCSAPP is a great collaboration educating the public about safe use of medications and drug abuse prevention.