W.Va. AG Applauds Scott Pruitt’s Confirmation As EPA Administrator

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded Friday’s confirmation of Scott Pruitt as the new administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.





Administrator Pruitt, formerly Oklahoma’s attorney general, was nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate.



“I sincerely believe West Virginia will have a friend in Scott Pruitt,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Scott’s principled approach will respect the law and reinforce the EPA’s core mission to protect our air and water without unconstitutional and job killing overreach, which has brought tremendous harm to West Virginia during the past eight years.”



As Oklahoma’s attorney general, Pruitt remained a steadfast partner with West Virginia in challenges to defeat the Obama EPA’s so-called Clean Power Plan, New Source Performance Standards, the Waters of the United States rule and regulations targeting oil and gas jobs.



The Attorney General looks forward to working with Administrator Pruitt and the Trump administration in efforts to roll back the Power Plan and other regulations.

