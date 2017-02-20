Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Undoing of Stream Buffer Rule, Reviews Need For Lawsuit
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Creating a Better Connection Between Huntington and Downtown
- Wild Life Invading Fukushima from Radioactive Forest
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Board Games Featured at St. Cloud Commons in West Huntington
- UPDATED ADDED IMAGES : Hundreds Rally to Support Huntington Police, Fire
- Final Approval for Radical Radiation Rise in Water Supplies after Nuclear Release
Tamarack to host job fair for open positions
Monday, February 20, 2017 - 20:30 Updated 17 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia will host a job fair on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 to interview for a variety of full time and seasonal positions.
The job fair will run both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ballroom A in Tamarack’s Conference C enter. Job seekers should bring their resumes and be prepared for on - the - spot interviews.
Tamarack will be interviewing for the following positions:Food and beverage department: pastry chef, line cook, dishwasher supervisor, banquet services, host/hostess, food and beverage supervisor, cashier/busser; Facility department: maintenance foreman, maintenance technician, housekeeper, gardener, landscaper;Retail department: retail associate. For more information, contact Norma Acord, marketing and creative education manager, at 304 - 256 - 6843, ext. 154.