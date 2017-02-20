Tamarack to host job fair for open positions

Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia will host a job fair on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 to interview for a variety of full time and seasonal positions.

The job fair will run both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ballroom A in Tamarack’s Conference C enter. Job seekers should bring their resumes and be prepared for on - the - spot interviews.

Tamarack will be interviewing for the following positions:

Food and beverage department: pastry chef, line cook, dishwasher supervisor, banquet services, host/hostess, food and beverage supervisor, cashier/busser; Facility department: maintenance foreman, maintenance technician, housekeeper, gardener, landscaper;Retail department: retail associate. For more information, contact Norma Acord, marketing and creative education manager, at 304 - 256 - 6843, ext. 154.