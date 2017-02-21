Conor Oberst, Cloud Nothings, and 16 More Added to Nelsonville Music Festival in Ohio!

 Tuesday, February 21, 2017 - 03:15 Updated 17 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The second round of lineup announcements for the Nelsonville Music Festival   includes: 
Conor Oberst (headlining Thursday, June 1st), Cloud Nothings, Frazey Ford, Michael Hurley, Tyler Childers, Aldous Harding, Mirah, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Valley Queen, The Easy Leaves, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Wesley Bright & The Honeytones, Adam Remnant, Swarming Branch, Counterfeit Madison, Doc Robinson, Caitlin Kraus, and Blue Moth. 

 The Festival runs June 1-4.


Other headliners for the festival include:  Ween, Emmylou Harris, Conor Oberst, Rodriguez, Cloud Nothings, Parquet Courts, Son Volt, Twin Peaks, Sara Watkins, Frazey Ford, Big Thief, Honeyhoney, Michael Hurley, Margaret Glaspy, Sallie Ford, Mothers, Tyler Childers, Aldous Harding, Mirah, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Valley Queen, The Easy Leaves, Ron Gallo, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Marisa Anderson, Wesley Bright & The Honeytones, Hellnaw, Adam Remnant, Swarming Branch, Counterfeit Madison, Doc Robinson, Caitlin Kraus, Blue Moth, Weedghost, and Aaron Michael Butler.  Many more bands still to be announced! Four days of music featuring over 60 bands on multiple stages all weekend long with camping, kids activities, artisan vendors, food, beer garden, and much more. Tickets are on sale now, look for more rounds of announcements soon.
