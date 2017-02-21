Wild Life Invading Fukushima from Radioactive Forest

The Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 turned the surrounding towns into a desolate land, making the area into a "radioactive forest". Without human presence, the land is roamed by wildlife like civets, macaques and wild boars.

A project is underway to study the deserted areas by attaching a camera to wild boars to record the conditions of the former farmlands. 5 years after the disaster, we take a close look at how radiation has affected the wildlife, and what it entails for us humans.

