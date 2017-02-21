Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Undoing of Stream Buffer Rule, Reviews Need For Lawsuit
- Creating a Better Connection Between Huntington and Downtown
- Wild Life Invading Fukushima from Radioactive Forest
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Board Games Featured at St. Cloud Commons in West Huntington
- UPDATED ADDED IMAGES : Hundreds Rally to Support Huntington Police, Fire
- Final Approval for Radical Radiation Rise in Water Supplies after Nuclear Release
Wild Life Invading Fukushima from Radioactive Forest
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 - 04:09 Updated 16 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
A project is underway to study the deserted areas by attaching a camera to wild boars to record the conditions of the former farmlands. 5 years after the disaster, we take a close look at how radiation has affected the wildlife, and what it entails for us humans.