Ten Cents for Fukushima Bottled Water; Get it Hot

 Tuesday, February 21, 2017 - 04:29

Political prankster Mark Dice offers people cold bottles of "Fukushima Imported Mineral Water" that are clearly marked with a large radiation symbol he glued on the bottles to see if anyone would drink it without realizing the significance of the name "Fukushima" or realizing the bottles were marked "radioactive." Shot in San Diego, California.

