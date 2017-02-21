Creating a Better Connection Between Huntington and Downtown

One thing talked about for quite some time is how to create a more seamless connection between Marshall's Campus and Downtown Huntington. This would aid both entities as both could benefit from a more active area on 3rd, 4th and 5th Avenues to attract more businesses and more students.

If you have some ideas on how to make this happen. To learn more visit the Chat N Chew, Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Frederick Lobby.



