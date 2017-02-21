Teams Distribute Food, Shoes, Supplies to Afflicted on World Leprosy Day

WILLS POINT, Texas, Feb. 21, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- People affected with leprosy throughout South Asia received food, shoes, blankets and household supplies as workers supported through Gospel for Asia (GFA) commemorated World Leprosy Day, held each year to promote awareness and prevention.







GFA teams also launched new leprosy ministries in Southern and Northern India, while in other parts of the country, leprosy patients received meals and fruit, mosquito nets and blankets. About 6,000 people benefitted from these ministry efforts.



"In certain areas of the world, people with leprosy remain among the most rejected and forgotten members of society, yet Jesus himself touched them and healed them," said K.P. Yohannan, GFA's founder and director. "Jesus told us to go and do the works that he did. We, as his representatives, can show these precious people that compassion, health and healing are found in Jesus."



In Central India, a team dedicated a one-room house to a woman affected with the disease. In addition, she and another woman with physical challenges received saris, a typical Indian dress; sheets; blankets; and pressure cookers. A local worker shared the love of Jesus with her.



"I am deeply thankful to this team for understanding my needs and for the love and care, which are beyond my expectation," the new homeowner said. "I will remain grateful to my God and his people."



In one area of Northern India, teams distributed blankets and other items to 50 leprosy-affected families, praying for and counseling each one. At another Northern India site, workers also cleaned wounds and provided medication.



In the same region, GFA-supported teams distributed blankets at a 5,000-member leper colony, where plans are underway to provide tents for the homeless. A team tended to those newly diagnosed by cleaning wounds, helping with housework, providing groceries and praying for the afflicted. Plans are in process to provide a well, bathrooms and a medical camp for colony residents.



One person who suffers with leprosy wept as she shared, "I don't have a husband or children. I am all alone here. Nobody comes to see me. I have been staying here for more than 50 years, and now I cannot go back to my home. I am so thankful to God for those giving me this blanket and coming here and praying for me."



Gospel for Asia has-for more than 30 years-provided humanitarian assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially among those who have yet to hear the Good News. Last year, this included more than 75,000 sponsored children, free medical services for more than 180,000 people, 6,000 wells drilled, 11,000 water filters installed, Christmas presents for more than 400,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.

