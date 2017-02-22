Kentucky man sentenced to federal prison for gun and drug charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Kentucky man was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison for gun and drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Marques Dawson, 31, previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, and marijuana. He was also sentenced to an additional six months in prison for violating his federal supervised release. The sentences will be served consecutively.

On August 30, 2016, deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 1030 21st Street in Huntington. Deputies previously utilized a confidential informant to make multiple controlled purchases of cocaine from Dawson at the residence. During the search, deputies located Dawson inside the residence. Deputies also seized approximately 17 grams of crack, approximately 137 grams of cocaine, approximately 555 grams of marijuana, digital scales, $1,372 in cash, and a Raven Arms, MP-25, .25 caliber pistol. Dawson was arrested and admitted to selling drugs from the residence from at least May of 2016 because he “needed extra money.” Dawson was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2013 felony conviction in federal court in Kentucky for possession with intent to distribute crack.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This prosecution was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by working with existing local programs that target gun crime. This prosecution was also brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.