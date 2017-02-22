Detroit man sentenced to 10 years; Huntington drug dealer sentenced to over three years

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two men were sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Antoine Garfield Rushin, 44, of Detroit, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin. In a separate prosecution, Bobby James Mitchell, 35, of Huntington, was sentenced to three years and a month for distribution of heroin.

On June 29, 2015, law enforcement executed a search warrant at 1751 Buffington Avenue in Huntington. Just prior to execution of the warrant, officers observed Rushin enter the residence. During the search, Rushin and other individuals in the residence were arrested and officers seized approximately 65 grams of heroin and digital scales. Rushin admitted that he frequently provided heroin to individuals staying at the residence for those individuals to distribute.

In a separate prosecution, on March 16, 2016, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Mitchell. Mitchell and a confidential informant working with law enforcement met at 1039 Rear Jefferson Avenue in Huntington to complete the drug deal. The confidential informant provided Mitchell with $500 in exchange for approximately 6.1 grams of heroin.

The investigation of Rushin was conducted by the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is responsible for the prosecution of Rushin. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force conducted the investigation of Mitchell. Assistant United States Attorney Gregory McVey is handling the Mitchell prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences.

These prosecutions were brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.