Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Wild Life Invading Fukushima from Radioactive Forest
- Marshall University researchers receive U.S. patent to treat one of world’s major health issues
- Creating a Better Connection Between Huntington and Downtown
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Teams Distribute Food, Shoes, Supplies to Afflicted on World Leprosy Day
- Spring International Film Festival at Keith Albee Performing Arts Center - March 2-5
- Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Undoing of Stream Buffer Rule, Reviews Need For Lawsuit
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
RCBI teams with WV Guard to expand economic opportunity
By helping diversify manufacturing opportunities and strengthen the region’s industrial base, RCBI and the Guard hope to spur economic development, job creation and innovation in West Virginia.
RCBI has more than 25 years of experience working directly with DoD agencies and first-tier military suppliers in the development of manufacturing supply chains. Guard officials are working with RCBI because of its experience, statewide reach and its technology and expertise in advanced manufacturing.
According to Major Gen. James Hoyer of the West Virginia Army National Guard, “Working with RCBI will help will foster development of hi-tech capabilities throughout the Mountain State that will increase our military readiness and provide opportunities in advanced technology capabilities and manufacturing.”
RCBI is uniquely positioned to work closely with the region’s industrial sector to match the critical needs of DoD agencies and their primes to West Virginia manufacturers’ technical abilities. RCBI strengthens manufacturing supply chains across the state by ensuring technical resources are available to meet industry needs and DoD requirements.
“General Hoyer and the West Virginia National Guard realize that West Virginia entrepreneurs and manufacturers can play an increasingly larger role in supporting our military’s mission,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “RCBI will continue to expand its focus of bringing quality-based manufacturers together with appropriate DoD production, testing and prototype needs. We at RCBI are proud to join with the Guard in creating opportunities such as this to grow our state’s economy.”