Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Wild Life Invading Fukushima from Radioactive Forest
- Marshall University researchers receive U.S. patent to treat one of world’s major health issues
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Creating a Better Connection Between Huntington and Downtown
- Teams Distribute Food, Shoes, Supplies to Afflicted on World Leprosy Day
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Spring International Film Festival at Keith Albee Performing Arts Center - March 2-5
- Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Undoing of Stream Buffer Rule, Reviews Need For Lawsuit
Mayor Williams Asks Rader be Appointed Fire Chief
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - 21:20 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Rader has served as interim fire chief since Dec. 5, 2016, when Carl Eastham announced his resignation.
“Chief Rader has displayed stellar leadership during the most difficult of times,” Williams said. “She will serve with integrity and lead the Fire Department with dignity and honor.”
Rader is a 22-year veteran of the Huntington Fire Department. She was promoted to deputy chief on Sept. 9, 2015. She also serves as a member of the Huntington Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.
If City Council approves the appointment, Rader’s salary as fire chief will be $76,615. She does not earn additional compensation as a member of the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.