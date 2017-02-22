Mayor Williams Asks Rader be Appointed Fire Chief

Mayor Steve Williams submitted his appointment of Jan Rader as Huntington Fire chief to Huntington City Council on Wednesday, Feb. 22, for its consideration.

Rader has served as interim fire chief since Dec. 5, 2016, when Carl Eastham announced his resignation.

“Chief Rader has displayed stellar leadership during the most difficult of times,” Williams said. “She will serve with integrity and lead the Fire Department with dignity and honor.”

Rader is a 22-year veteran of the Huntington Fire Department. She was promoted to deputy chief on Sept. 9, 2015. She also serves as a member of the Huntington Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

If City Council approves the appointment, Rader’s salary as fire chief will be $76,615. She does not earn additional compensation as a member of the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.