Planning the Future of Huntington's Highlawn Neighborhood Forum Scheduled

The City of Huntington and its community partners will host an open house next week to present proposed recommendations and gather public input on the final phases of a redevelopment strategy for various post-industrial sites in the Highlawn neighborhood.

The open house is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Conference Center. It is the culmination of a year-long community planning process that has involved interactive workshops and other public outreach initiatives to collect input from residents. The city, Huntington Municipal Development Authority and the consulting firm of Stromberg, Garrigan and Associates have guided the process.

The City received funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to come up with a viable redevelopment strategy that links community-driven goals with environmental improvement, resulting in social and economic growth for the city and particularly the Highlawn neighborhood. To accomplish this, city officials, through a competitive bidding process, hired Stromberg, Garrigan and Associates. The consulting firm specializes in urban planning, brownfield redevelopment, landscape architecture and community engagement.

The study area consists of large industrial sites, as well as commercial, retail, institutional, and residential properties between the Ohio River and 3rd Avenue from 13th to 27th streets. The brownfields redevelopment strategy for the Highlawn neighborhood is a component of the City’s revitalization plan, also known as the Huntington Innovation Project (HIP). The revitalization plan was submitted to the America’s Best Communities competition, of which Huntington is one of eight finalists.

The redevelopment strategy will be unveiled and begin to be implemented later this spring.