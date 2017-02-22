Huntington City Council Agenda Announced

Huntington City Council meets Monday Feb. 27 in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall at 7:30 p.m. The work session will be Thursday at 4 p.m. followed by a special call budget session.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

February 13, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: ORDINANCE FOR THE ABANDONMENT OF A PORTION OF AN UNUSED RIGHT OF WAY, BEING .022 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, KYLE DISTRICT, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE DESIGN, ACQUISITION, CONSTRUCTION AND EQUIPPING OF CERTAIN ADDITIONS, BETTERMENTS AND IMPROVEMENTS TO THE EXISTING STORMWATER SYSTEM OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE FINANCING OF THE COST THEREOF, NOT OTHERWISE PROVIDED, THROUGH THE ISSUANCE BY THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON OF NOT MORE THAN $3,500,000 IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF STORMWATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2017 A; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF AND SECURITY FOR THE HOLDER OF SUCH BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH BONDS AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. Good & Welfare

8. Adjournment

Council holds its work session at 4 pm on Thursday , Feb. 23.

A Budget Special Call follows 15 minutes following the work session. The departments under discussion will be:

Public Works-Administration, Inspections, Building Maintenance, Traffic, Street, Motor Pool, Street Construction, Sanitation & Enterprise Fund

Upcoming Budget Special Call Meetings are scheduled:

Saturday, March 4, 9:00 a.m. Planning, City Attorney, Municipal Court, Police

Thursday, March 9, 15 minutes following Council Work Session Fire, Contributions, Transfers, Contingency, Coal Severance, Huntington Municipal Parking Board, Civic Arena