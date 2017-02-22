Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Wild Life Invading Fukushima from Radioactive Forest
- Marshall University researchers receive U.S. patent to treat one of world’s major health issues
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Creating a Better Connection Between Huntington and Downtown
- Teams Distribute Food, Shoes, Supplies to Afflicted on World Leprosy Day
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Spring International Film Festival at Keith Albee Performing Arts Center - March 2-5
- Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Undoing of Stream Buffer Rule, Reviews Need For Lawsuit
Huntington City Council Agenda Announced
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
February 13, 2017
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: ORDINANCE FOR THE ABANDONMENT OF A PORTION OF AN UNUSED RIGHT OF WAY, BEING .022 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, KYLE DISTRICT, WEST VIRGINIA
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE DESIGN, ACQUISITION, CONSTRUCTION AND EQUIPPING OF CERTAIN ADDITIONS, BETTERMENTS AND IMPROVEMENTS TO THE EXISTING STORMWATER SYSTEM OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE FINANCING OF THE COST THEREOF, NOT OTHERWISE PROVIDED, THROUGH THE ISSUANCE BY THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON OF NOT MORE THAN $3,500,000 IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF STORMWATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2017 A; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF AND SECURITY FOR THE HOLDER OF SUCH BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH BONDS AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
7. Good & Welfare
8. Adjournment
Council holds its work session at 4 pm on Thursday , Feb. 23.
A Budget Special Call follows 15 minutes following the work session. The departments under discussion will be:
Public Works-Administration, Inspections, Building Maintenance, Traffic, Street, Motor Pool, Street Construction, Sanitation & Enterprise Fund
Upcoming Budget Special Call Meetings are scheduled:
Saturday, March 4, 9:00 a.m. Planning, City Attorney, Municipal Court, Police
Thursday, March 9, 15 minutes following Council Work Session Fire, Contributions, Transfers, Contingency, Coal Severance, Huntington Municipal Parking Board, Civic Arena