Ohio Tax Examiner Wrongfully Accessed Confidential Data

The Ohio Inspector General has issued a report of investigation today launched after a complaint was received from administrators at the Ohio Department of Taxation. The complaint alleged an employee in the Personal Income Tax/School District Income Tax Compliance Unit had improperly accessed confidential personal information of taxpayers without a valid business purpose, and made unauthorized alterations to taxpayers’ records.



The inspector general’s investigation revealed Kelly S. Bolen, a 28-year veteran tax examiner, had accessed tax files related to several relatives and acquaintances, contrary to Ohio Department of Taxation policy and Ohio law. Bolen was terminated from her position of employment with the Ohio Department of Taxation in November 2016.

The report of investigation will be provided to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney and the Columbus City Attorney for consideration.

Ohio Inspector General Report of Investigation file number 2016-CA00033 is now available at: http://watchdog.ohio.gov/investigations/2017investigations.aspx

