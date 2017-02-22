Most read
Ohio Tax Examiner Wrongfully Accessed Confidential Data
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - 16:37 Updated 31 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The inspector general’s investigation revealed Kelly S. Bolen, a 28-year veteran tax examiner, had accessed tax files related to several relatives and acquaintances, contrary to Ohio Department of Taxation policy and Ohio law. Bolen was terminated from her position of employment with the Ohio Department of Taxation in November 2016.
The report of investigation will be provided to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney and the Columbus City Attorney for consideration.
Ohio Inspector General Report of Investigation file number 2016-CA00033 is now available at: http://watchdog.ohio.gov/investigations/2017investigations.aspx