HMDA Meets Monday

 Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - 16:42 Updated 27 min ago

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority meets Monday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.

A presentation concerning the Highlawn Brownfields (area wide planning grant) by Sean Garrigan of Stromberg, Garrigan & Associates will be on the agenda.

