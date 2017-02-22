Huntington's McElroy Brothers Celebrate Series Debut

In honor of the Thursday, Feb. 23 premiere of the NBC Seeso comedy advice web series “My Brother, My Brother and Me,” we are highlighting Huntington's McElroy Brothers (Justin, Travis, and Griffin), the show's Executive Producers.

Read a brief Q&A below with Justin about how he got started in the film industry. View the show's trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYSCjwc6pEo. You can also enjoy a free episode of the show at http://mcelroyshows.com/#/mbmbam-on-seeso/. And if you enjoy it, you can sign up for a subscription at https://www.seeso.com/ to watch all episodes, not to mention all Seeso streaming content!

WHERE ARE YOU FROM, WHERE ARE YOU LOCATED NOW, AND WHAT ARE YOUR TIES TO WV?

I was born in Huntington, West Virginia and aside from a few years in Milton, I've live here my whole life.

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST JOB IN FILM PRODUCTION?

My first job was in a special for WOWK-TV created by Chuck Minsker called "The Time Belt." I would have been like 11 years old. I played a kid who traveled through time and learned about West Virginia history with the help of a belt invented by my Uncle Walt (played by my dad, Clint McElroy).

HOW DID MBMBAM COME ABOUT?

In 2010, my brothers moved away from home, and we were worried about losing touch. I had some experience podcasting, and we started the show just so we'd have a guaranteed block of time to talk with each other every week. It kind of took off from there!

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE SOMEONE WANTING TO WORK IN THE FILM INDUSTRY?

Uhh, that's a toughie! I got extremely lucky when Seeso decided to create the MBMBaM TV show, so I guess my advice would be "Be extremely lucky?" That's not really good advice, is it? I'm sorry.