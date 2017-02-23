Affrilachian Poet Crystal Good Next on City Hall Lecture Series

Photo Mayor's Office

A St. Albans native and African-American poet will present a lecture on the intertwining of black and white ancestry from the dawn of American history.



Crystal Good will present her lecture, “The Ancestors,” from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in Huntington City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. The lecture is the fourth installment in the City of Huntington’s quarterly “Huntington Lectu re Series” and is free and open to the public.





“The goal of the Huntington Lecture Series is to open dialogue and cultivate the collective brilliance in our community to identify opportunities for advancement and address future challenges,” Mayor Steve Williams said.



Good is a poet, an entrepreneur, and an advocate. She is a member of the Affrilachian Poets, an Irene McKinney Scholar, and she performs with Heroes Are Gang Leaders, a jazz-flavored poetry band. She is also the author of “Valley Girl” and is working on her second poetry collection.



Good is also the CEO and founder of Mixxed Media, a startup boutique marketing and consulting firm seeking to disrupt the status quo through innovation in media, publishing, government relations and community engagement.



Good identifies herself as an “Affrilachian,” a term coined by Frank X. Walker, an African-American poet from Danville, Kentucky. Affrilachian is used to define African-Americans who have grown up in Appalachia or have been heavily influenced by Appalachian culture.



Advocacy is an integral part of Good’s work as well. She has spoken on behalf of many environmental, educational, and economic initiatives including industrial hemp. She also mounted a campaign for Social Media Senator for the Digital District of West Virginia, a fictitious piece of performance art about the rising power of social media.



Good is currently working with local “digital natives” to develop a platform through which concerned voters can channel their thoughts.



The lecture will be televised live on channel 24 on the Comcast cable system and streamed live online at www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings

