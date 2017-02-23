Most read
Film Submissions Open for NYC Horror Fest
Filmmakers have their films screened in Times Square before an audience of industry professionals, fans and the media.
Last year's jury included some of the top names working in horror including Robert Eggers (Writer/Director, The Witch), Kate Siegel (Writer/Actress, Hush) and Peter Phok (Producer, House of the Devil). FEARnyc has been featured in the NY Times, Entertainment Weekly, Time Out NY and more.
This year's festival will feature a special tribute to John Carpenter. To submit your film visit www.FEARnyc.com