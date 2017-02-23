Film Submissions Open for NYC Horror Fest

Submissions are now being accepted for FEARnyc , New York City's biggest horror film festival. Sponsored by Bloody Disgusting and Dread Central, FEARnyc ​will take place October 23-29, 2017.

Filmmakers have their films screened in Times Square​ before an audience of industry professionals, fans and the media​.

Last year's jury included ​some of the top names working in horror including ​Robert Eggers​ (Writer/Director, The Witch), Kate Siegel (Writer/Actress, Hush) and Peter Phok (Producer, House of the Devil)​. FEARnyc has been featured in the NY​ Times, Entertainment Weekly, Time Out NY and more.

This year's festival will feature a special tribute to John Carpenter. To submit your film visit www.FEARnyc.com