Flashback Series Continues at Marquee

MARCH 5 & 8

One of the best from director Alfred Hitchcock, the “master of suspense.” James Stewart, confined to his New York City apartment with a broken leg, finds that “people watching” from his window helps to pass the time. Things heat up when he and his girlfriend (Grace Kelly) begin to suspect one of his neighbors of murder. Thelma Ritter plays Stewart’s wise-cracking, straight-talking nurse. (“Nobody ever invented a polite word for a killing yet.”)

1954

MARCH 12 & 15

You’ll have the time of your life at this crowd-pleasing film, set at a Catskill resort in the summer of 1963. Rich girl Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller’s sister) finds herself attracted to a working-class dance instructor (Patrick Swayze). Primarily known for tough-guy roles, Swayze’s experience with the Joffrey Ballet (who knew?) prepared him for the part. We dare you to sit still during the film’s big finish. ("Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”)

1987

Rated PG-13

MARCH 19 & 22

Gene Wilder is Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (“That’s FRONKensteen!”), struggling with the legacy of his infamous mad-scientist grandfather in this classic satire from Mel Brooks. With a stellar supporting cast that includes Marty Feldman as Igor (“It’s pronounced Eye-gor”), Madeline Kahn, Peter Boyle, Terri Garr, and Cloris Leachman as the late baron’s mysterious housekeeper Frau Blucher. ("Yes, yes, say it…he vas my boyfriend!”)

1974

Rated PG

MARCH 26 & 29

Muppets creator Jim Henson directed this musical fantasy about a teenage girl (Jennifer Connelly) who must enter the mythical world of the Labyrinth to rescue her kidnapped baby brother. Henson’s puppets are amazing, but it was the casting of David Bowie, who also contributed 5 original songs, that made this an iconic 80’s film. A highlight is “Magic Dance,” performed by Bowie and a gaggle of goblin puppets. (“You remind me of a babe…”)

1986

Rated PG

APRIL 2 & 5

The beloved movie version of the popular children’s book about an 11-year-old boy who loves books. He becomes engrossed in a story about a young warrior, Atreyu, who must save a magical world from a storm known as “the Nothing.” Along the way Atreyu encounters a curmudgeonly turtle, the “Ancient One,” (“We don't even care whether or not we care...”) and a kindly flying “luckdragon.” (“Never give up and good luck will find you.”)

1984

Rated PG

APRIL 9 & 12

A blockbuster from director Cecil B. DeMille, who practically invented the Biblical epic. Charlton Heston stars as Moses, the Egyptian prince who becomes a holy man, Yul Brynner plays Rameses, the Pharaoh who tries to destroy him, and Anne Baxter is the princess Nefretiri, who is loved by them both. Over 60 years after it was filmed, the parting of the Red Sea is still an awesome spectacle on the big screen. ("Behold his mighty hand!”)

1956

Rated G

APRIL 16 & 19

Barbra Streisand stars as exuberant matchmaker Dolly Levi in the screen version of the Broadway musical. Walter Matthau is Horace Vandergelder, the “well known half-a-millionaire” who is Dolly’s client and the object of her affections. Directed by Gene Kelly, with a score by Jerry Herman that is full of toe-tapping tunes, including the title song performed by Streisand and Louis Armstrong. ("It’s so nice to have you back where you belong...”)

1969

Films show on Sundays and Wednesdays at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

The series is featured at Marquee Pullman, Marquee Southridge, Marquee Galleria, and Marquee Tridelphia.

