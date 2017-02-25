Charleston man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston methamphetamine dealer was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Keary Drake, 48, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

Drake admitted that on April 28, 2016, he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the Sheriff’s Tactical Operations Patrol (STOP Team) of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Drake also admitted that he sold additional methamphetamine to a confidential informant in June and July of 2016. On July 13, 2016, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Drake’s residence on Bakers Fork Road in Charleston and recovered methamphetamine. After execution of the search warrant, Drake further admitted that had distributed approximately 84 grams of methamphetamine over the previous six months.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.