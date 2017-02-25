Most read
- COLUMN: Ironton Native Describes Hollywood Bubble
- Marshall Women’s Studies to present ‘Body Shots’ March 3
- Mukherjee appointed dean of Lewis College of Business
- Affrilachian Poet Crystal Good Next on City Hall Lecture Series
- Flashback Series Continues at Marquee
- Film Submissions Open for NYC Horror Fest
- Huntington's McElroy Brothers Celebrate Series Debut
- Detroit man sentenced to 10 years; Huntington drug dealer sentenced to over three years
- Mayor Williams Asks Rader be Appointed Fire Chief
- DEVOTION: Fat Tuesday
Retiring YMCA Director Honored
Saturday, February 25, 2017 - 00:27 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Mayor Steve Williams issued a proclamation declaring Feb. 24 as George Smailes Jr. Day in the city, and 10th Avenue between 8th and 10th streets received the honorary designation of George Smailes Jr. Way.