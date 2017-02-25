Retiring YMCA Director Honored

 Saturday, February 25, 2017 - 00:27 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Retiring YMCA Director Honored
Photo: Mayor's Office

This morning, the City of Huntington honored George Smailes Jr., who is retiring Feb. 28 as executive director of the Huntington YMCA. Smailes has spent the past 49 years dedicating his life to improving health and wellness in the Huntington area.

Mayor Steve Williams issued a proclamation declaring Feb. 24 as George Smailes Jr. Day in the city, and 10th Avenue between 8th and 10th streets received the honorary designation of George Smailes Jr. Way.

