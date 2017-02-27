BREAKING: Oscar Mishap... "Moonlight," Wins Best Picture After "La La Land" Crew on Stage

 Monday, February 27, 2017 - 00:17 Updated 5 min ago
Best Actress Emma Stone on Red Carpet
Best Actress Emma Stone on Red Carpet
Courtesy ABC

Here's to the fools who made me dream and reach for the stars...... repression is the enemy , keep dreaming those .....

Surreal. With the crushed dream handed away, a mistake by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway turns "Moonlight" into the Best Picture, after the producers from "La La Land" made speeches and held their Oscars.

No joke. It's live television. It happened.

