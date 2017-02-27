Most read
Piketon Diffusion Plant Clean Up Comment Period Extended
Three structures where the uranium and other radioactive isotopes were processed would be demolished and buried on site. Current waste in landfills (which include portions of the Huntington Pilot Plant contaminated by nickel carbonyl , uranium and plutonium) would remain in place.
Piketon Mayor Bill Spencer told the Portsmouth Daily Times, "If there’s a chance to have this site cleaned up for industrialized use, that they clean up the existing land landfills on the site, that you dig up and clean the underground plumes that are contaminated and, if you don’t do that, we don’t believe for a second that any company or anybody is going to come in here and reuse this land that is contaminated with a landfill that is already there.”
The draft EA is available at the DOE Environmental Information Center, 1862 Shyville Road, Room 207, Piketon, OH and is available electronically at https://energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2017/01/f34/EA-1856_Draft_EA_2017.pdf.
Written comments can be mailed to: Environmental Assessment Comments, U.S. Dept. of Energy, PO Box 700, Piketon, OH 45661 or emailed to eacomments@fbports.com. Comments can also be directed toll-free to 1-888-603-7722.