Huntington's Cutbacks Lead to Retiree's Suicide

The health and budget cut backs by the City of Huntington have led to a fatality --- A retired police officer took his life after learning his benefits would be cut back. With permission of the family, Herman Becket read the "note" left to Huntington City Council members, Mayor Steve Williams and the public.

Becket told HNN that the "note" had been read with the full permission of the man's family. Capt. Paul Price, 76, served the city for over 30 years. Both the family and Becket attribute insurance costs --- higher co-pays and deductables -- as the reason for his death.