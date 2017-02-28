Huntington Council Approves Abandonment, Sale to BB & T

 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 - 01:57 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Huntington City Council unanimously approved the abandonment of a small (0.22 acre) unused right of way at First Street and Adams Avenue in Huntington. BB & T will pay $75,000 for the property.

Bre Shell, planner, told council that the bank will use the site for future development.

The planning commission recommended the action by council.

In addition, council heard --- with no one in the public commenting --- the second reading of a bond sale based on 2014 storm water fees. A portion of the revenue from the bonds will be used for repairing slides on Edgemont and Memorial Park Drive.

The Finance Committee met at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and approved one contract for a portion of the work. That matter has now been recommended for a vote by the full council.

The bond ordinance must have a third reading at which council will vote. A resolution will later be brought to council which spells out the details --- both financially and venues --- for the project. John Stump, bond counsel Steptoe & Johnson, indicated a portion of the funds will be used for fixing the 11th Street pump station by the floodwall where a sink hole developed.

Photo: Mayor's Office

In other matters, during Good and Welfare, Ed Tucker of Pedal People Power Huntington briefed council on upcoming bike, run, cycle and exercise options upcoming. The organization has big plans that will be slowly implemented. It is composed of men and women who routinely ride their bike to work.

 Edward Tucker Architects  donated two bike racks that were installed this morning by the Public Works Department. The City will continue to seek opportunities and partnerships for additional bike racks in our community.

